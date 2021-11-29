Wastewater surveillance shows continued drop in Saskatoon coronavirus levels

Traces of coronavirus in Saskatoon’s wastewater have decreased by 7.6 per cent up to Nov. 24, according to Monday's weekly update from University of Saskatchewan researchers.

The drop indicates of a decrease in COVID-19 infections in Saskatoon, which – in a partially vaccinated population – may or may not be reflected by new case numbers.

The numbers have fallen to levels similar to those seen in the summer, prior to the fourth wave in the early fall.

The team says it will no longer screen for the Alpha and Gamma variants of concern, since they were last detected Aug. 11.

Viral RNA load in North Battleford’s wastewater decreased by 12.8 per cent while Prince Albert saw a drop of 55.8 per cent.