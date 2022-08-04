Wastewater surveillance shows increase of COVID activity in Winnipeg: report

The City of Winnipeg’s wastewater surveillance data is showing an increase in the COVID-19 activity level, according to a new report from the Manitoba government.

In the Provincial Respiratory Surveillance Report for July 24 to 30, it says Winnipeg’s wastewater surveillance data from July 28 indicates ongoing COVID-19 activity, with an increase in activity level compared to late June.

The report also shows that from July 24 to 30 there were 257 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Manitoba -- an increase of 15 cases compared to the week before. There was also an increase in the number of people tested for the virus, going from an average of 269 tests per day to 278.

The test positivity rate went from 17.1 per cent to 17.9 per cent.

As for severe outcomes related to COVID-19, 53 people were hospitalized in the last week of July, compared to 45 hospitalizations the week before.

However, the province did see a slight dip in terms of ICU admissions and deaths.

In its latest report, the province is reporting one new death and seven ICU admissions. This is down slightly from the week before when Manitoba reported three deaths and eight ICU admissions.

Manitoba’s COVID-19 death toll is now at 2,067.

As of July 30, more than 83 per cent of residents five and older are fully vaccinated, and 55.5 per cent of Manitobans aged 18 and older have at least one additional dose.

On Thursday, Manitoba health announced that as of Aug. 5 it is expanding COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to all children aged six month to four years of age.