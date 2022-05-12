Wastewater viral signals and high-risk COVID cases decrease in Windsor-Essex

The weekly epidemiological summary for Windsor-Essex is showing a decline in some key COVID-19 indicators, while others remain stable.

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit released the weekly stats on Thursday.

Here are the data highlights for the week of May 2 - 8, 2022:

The weekly high-risk case rate is 91.4 cases per 100,000 population, a decrease of 18.4 per cent compared to the previous week.

Percent positivity remained relatively unchanged from the previous week.

The number of in-patient hospitalizations remained stable in Windsor-Essex County but declined across Ontario.

ICU admissions remains low in Windsor-Essex County and Ontario.

Wastewater viral signals for May 2 - 8, 2022 slightly declined from last week.

Eight deaths were reported this week (May 2 - 8, 2022), compared to three deaths reported during the previous week (April 25 – May 1, 2022).

Four outbreaks were declared during the current week (May 2 - 8, 2022), compared to eleven outbreaks declared during the previous week (April 25 – May 1, 2022).

From January to April, 2022, a total of 2095 COVID-19 infections were reported among residents and staff in high risk settings, of which 74.6 per cent cases were reported among the staff members.

Windsor-Essex County has an overall third dose coverage rate of 51.8per cent for residents 12 years and older.

Local residents 12 to 17 year olds have the lowest third dose coverage rate (10.8 per cent), whereas the 80+ age group has the highest coverage rate (88.2per cent).

*From WECHU: Due to the recent surge in Omicron cases and changes in eligibility for testing, testing capacity is limited and case, contact, and outbreak management has been modified to focus on high-risk settings. As a result, case counts in the report are an underestimate of the true number of individuals with COVID-19 in Windsor-Essex County and may impact data completeness. Please interpret these data accordingly. Changes in testing criteria are marked by vertical line on the charts, and due to these changes, data from before December 31, 2021 should not be compared to data after the testing changes.