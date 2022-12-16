iHeartRadio

Watch a fighter jet pilot eject during a failed landing


A pilot made a miraculous escape from a high-tech fighter jet during a failed landing in Texas.

Video shows a Lockheed Martin F-35B Lightning II struggling to land at Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base Fort Worth.

The pilot then ejected from the fighter jet and parachuted to the ground, and is reported to be "safe and under observation.”

