Watch: Alphonso Davies scores Canada's 1st men's World Cup goal
FIFA World Cup Writer
Vivek Jacob
After four scoreless matches in its men's World Cup history, the fifth time proved the charm as Canada finally scored its first goal.
Just two minutes into the match between Canada and Croatia, Alphonso Davies rose highest and powered a header off an inch-perfect cross from Tajon Buchanan on the right wing to create history.
For Davies, this was some quick redemption after missing a penalty against Belgium in Canada's opening match of this World Cup.
It's fitting that Davies is the man to do it, the 22-year-old having already established himself as the country's greatest product on the men's side as a star for Bayern Munich.
Canada's joy was short-lived, however, as Croatia scored two goals to lead before halftime.
-
Charges laid in connection to alleged Friday shooting in east LondonA 'possible shooting' at an east London, Ont. motel on Friday has resulted in charges, with police arresting one man, and issuing a warrant of arrest for a second, London police said Monday.
-
'Bomb threat' in Fort McMurray sees RCMP evacuate buildings, shut down roadsMounties in northern Alberta established a containment zone around the government centre in downtown Fort McMurray Monday following a bomb threat.
-
Cambridge business takes literal approach to Cyber MondayA business in Cambridge has decided to take Cyber Monday literally, which includes closing its doors to the public so the team can focus their energy on online sales.
-
Transport minister acknowledges 'unacceptable' summer travel issues, says plan is to strengthen passenger bill of rightsCanada's transport minister says the federal government and the country's aviation sector are working on strengthening the passenger bill of rights following a summer plagued by delayed and cancelled flights.
-
West Shore RCMP responds to porch pirates as holiday shopping ramps upMounties on Vancouver Island are warning the public about an increase in thefts from front porches and apartment lobbies as packages begin to arrive ahead of the holiday season.
-
Opening days delayed for Canada's largest and most lucrative lobster fisheriesThe opening days for two of Canada's largest and most profitable lobster fisheries have been delayed because of bad weather.
-
Saskatoon police arrest 35-year-old man after standoff on Barr PlaceSaskatoon police arrested a 35-year-old man following a standoff at a residence on Barr Place on Saturday.
-
High school students create murals to be displayed in BradfordBradford and District High School students are making a lasting impression on their town with oil painting and brushes.
-