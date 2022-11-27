Watch: Alphonso Davies scores Canada's 1st men's World Cup goal

After four scoreless matches in its men's World Cup history, the fifth time proved the charm as Canada finally scored its first goal.

Just two minutes into the match between Canada and Croatia, Alphonso Davies rose highest and powered a header off an inch-perfect cross from Tajon Buchanan on the right wing to create history.

For Davies, this was some quick redemption after missing a penalty against Belgium in Canada's opening match of this World Cup.

It's fitting that Davies is the man to do it, the 22-year-old having already established himself as the country's greatest product on the men's side as a star for Bayern Munich.

Canada's joy was short-lived, however, as Croatia scored two goals to lead before halftime.