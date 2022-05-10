WATCH: First Ontario election debate in North Bay
The leaders of the four major political parties in Ontario are gathering in North Bay for the first election debate. Watch live on CTVNewsNorthernOntario.ca starting at 1 p.m. ET.
North Bay police have closed the roads surrounding the Capitol Centre on Main Street, including McIntyre Street East, Wyld Street and Ferguson Street, to all pedestrians, vehicles and public transit until 6 p.m.
Ontario Liberal Party Leader Steven Del Duca arrived without fanfare walking in by himself, CTV News North Bay videojournalist Jamie McKee said,
However, a group of about 50-60 Ontario Progressive Conservative supporters paraded to the venue with party leader Doug Ford.
Plenty of @fordnation and @VictorFedeli supporters at the Capitol Centre awaiting the arrival of Doug Ford, for today's Northern Ontario Leader's Debate in North Bay. @CTVNewsNorthern pic.twitter.com/gCL3CjxLoF— Jaime McKee (@jaimemckeectv) May 10, 2022
Meanwhile, about 100-150 protestors positioned themselves across the street from the debate venue.
Andrea Horwath, the leader of the Ontario New Democratic Party, has arrived.
