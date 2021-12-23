Watch for signs of dementia across the Christmas dinner table: Alzheimer Society

More Alberta families may be gathering together this Christmas, and that might mean previously unnoticed signs of memory loss, cognitive issues, or dementia may show up during holiday gatherings.

The Alzheimer Society of Calgary is sharing the warning signs to watch out for.

During Christmas dinner 14 years ago, John McCaffery's family noticed something was wrong when the then 48-year-old extrovert was sitting alone watching television.

"I thought well that's quite unusual," said Cindy, John's wife.

"He was giving his brain a break from the noise of the party, the clanging in the kitchen, the loud Christmas music, the laughing of all the cousins, the crying baby, and all the decisions too. Do you want ham or do you want turkey? Here's some gravy, where do you want to sit?"

She said by pulling himself away from all the noise he was able to get his brain a rest and the chance to catch up.

He was diagnosed with early onset dementia shortly after.

The Alzheimer Society of Calgary says that as families will be getting together, in many cases after quite a long time, some behaviour changes may be noticeable.

"The biggest thing here is just be patient and recognize that whatever behaviour they may be exhibiting is not the person but the disease," said Ali Cada, director of creative programs.

Some warning signs include:

Memory loss (repeatedly asking the same question)

Challenges with familiar tasks

Communication issues (difficulty following conversations)

Mixing up times and places

Poor judgment (not wearing a winter coat on a cold day)

Cindy McCaffery suggests taking notes of the date and time of a change in cognitive functions, and sharing that information with a doctor after the event.

She also plans on keeping her holiday celebrations simple this year to ensure the occasion is enjoyable for everyone.

"You don't have to have 45 gifts for everyone, you don't have to have 45 courses of your meal. If you keep it short and simple it still allows you to have a nice time together but there's not the stress for the caregiver or for the person with dementia."

With more people detecting possible changes, outreach groups expect to become very busy.

"We are seeing an increase or a rise of calls into our office and also our waiting list into our adult day program," said Cada.

Should concerns arise, the Alzheimer Society of Calgary can be reached at 403-290-0110 or through their website.