iHeartRadio

WATCH: Former power plant near Sarnia, Ont. imploded

The former Lambton Generating Station is seen here on Feb. 12, 2022 before it was imploded. (Source: Ontario Power Generation)

The former Lambton Generating Station in Corunna, Ont. near the St. Clair River is now just rubble on the ground.

Previously a coal-fuelled power plant, the building was imploded Saturday morning.

To keep traffic from entering the exclusion zone, there were temporary road closures in place from 6:30 a.m. to 9 a.m.

12