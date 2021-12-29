Watch live: B.C. health officials' first in-person update on COVID-19 since holiday weekend

Health officials are expected to give a more detailed look at the spread of COVID-19 in the province in their first news conference in several days in British Columbia.

Dr. Bonnie Henry, provincial health officer, will be joined by Health Minister Adrian Dix Wednesday for an update on the disease and the quickly transmitting Omicron variant.

It will be the first time the pair have spoken, and reporters have been able to ask questions, since a news conference Friday, during which the Henry stated, "We're in a different pandemic now."

Since that time, only "preliminary" data has been released, the ministry said, so British Columbians only have an idea of case totals recorded over the weekend and early this week.

Those updates haven't addressed active cases, vaccinations, deaths and hospitalizations in B.C. Hospitalizations are often thought to be a key figure, as the number gives an idea of the severity of infections.

It's also likely that the total case numbers have been higher than reported due to challenges with access to testing.

An update on COVID-19 procedures in schools may also be coming before kids are scheduled to head back to class next week, as Education Minister Jennifer Whiteside is joining Henry and Dix for Wednesday's news conference. Her attendance was a last-minute addition to the event.

Last week, B.C. teachers posted a series of suggestions through their union, which called on the province to "step up" to protect kids as they wait for vaccines, and teachers still waiting for booster shots.

The officials may also speak or be asked about booster shots. While B.C. has opted for an age-based roll-out, in Ontario all adults 18+ are now eligible – part of an effort to stamp out the Omicron variant.

They'll also likely address testing for COVID-19. At their last news conference, Henry said the province's testing regimen was at capacity, and advised anyone with symptoms to assume they have COVID-19.

They should self-isolate for seven days if fully vaccinated (two doses), or 10 days if they've had just one shot or none, she said.

No one should wait for a positive test result to isolate, "even if you think it's just a mild cold or flu."

While PCR testing is still available, the province is trying to address lab backups by prioritizing only those at greatest risk of complications.

Some sites are offering rapid tests, but according to Henry, there's no need to get a test if a person is asymptomatic or not in a high-risk group.

