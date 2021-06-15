WATCH LIVE: Body of RCMP Const. Shelby Patton arrives in Wolseley

The body of an RCMP officer killed while on-duty will be transported to the funeral home in Wolseley, Sask. at 11:30 a.m. local time.

The Saskatchewan RCMP have asked residents of the town to line the streets, and wear red as a show on respect and mourning for Const. Shelby Patton, a 6-year member of the Indian Head RCMP.

This event will be streamed live on CTVNewsRegina.ca.

Patton, 26, initiated a stop with a stolen truck in Wolseley around 8 a.m. local time Saturday. He was struck by the vehicle and later died at the scene.

More to come…