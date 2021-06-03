Wolves to select forward Quentin Musty as first overall pick

The Sudbury Wolves announced Thursday the team will select 15-year-old forward Quentin Musty as the first overall choice in the 2021 OHL Priority Selection.

Musty hails from Hamburg, N.Y., and the Wolves said he has been one of the best 2005-born players in North America. In a news release, the Wolves described him as a "highly skilled, big, competitive power forward with exceptional puck control, playmaking ability and a dangerous pro shot who has a very bright future in the game."

The Wolves were awarded the first overall pick for this year’s edition of the OHL Priority Selection as a result of the first-ever OHL Draft Lottery held May 5. The actual pick will be made Friday at 7 p.m.

“To receive the Jack Ferguson award as the first overall pick is very humbling and exciting,” Musty said in the release. “To follow in the footsteps of some of the games’ greatest players like Steven Stamkos, John Tavares, Connor McDavid and Quinton Byfield is a huge honour.

"I am grateful and so excited to join Dario Zulich and Rob Papineau in Sudbury with the ultimate goal of bringing an OHL and Memorial Cup championship to Sudbury. I am excited to play with and against some of the best competition in the world and I can't wait to get started.”

Wolves GM Rob Papineau said winning the first selection and picking Musty was "amazing."

Dominant player

“He has been a dominant player for a number of years, and he was exceptional this season, especially in the recent USA Hockey Youth Nationals where, as an underage player he led his team to the National Championship," Papineau said in the release.

"Our fans are going to love Quentin as he is extremely talented, skilled and plays the game with such high compete that he will have our fans at the edge of their seats."

The Wolves are the reigning Central Division Champions, winning the Emms Trophy during the 2019-20 season.

When play resumes, Musty will joined by several returning players, including recently signed Tampa Bay Lightning draft pick Jack Thompson, along with the current 2021 NHL Draft eligible NHL Central Scouting rated players, Chase Stillman, Nick DeGrazia, and Landon McCallum.

"Musty is one of the top rated 2005-born players in North America," the Wolves said. "He is a big, strong, and a highly skilled forward who has a remarkable shot and is a consistent danger in the offensive zone. He can use his size, speed, reach, agility, vision, and pro shot to beat defenders anywhere on the ice."

Won national championships

Musty stands at 6-foot-2, weighs 190 pounds and is a left shot forward. He spent the 2020-21 season with the North Jersey Avalanche, where he recorded 23 goals and 33 assists for 56 total points in 27 games.

With the North Jersey Avalanche, Musty led his team to the USA Hockey Youth Tier-1 U16 National Championship. In six games, he tallied nine goals and eight assists and led the tournament in scoring.

“I am so ecstatic that we were able to select Quentin Musty today,” said Wolves owner and governor, Dario Zulich. “A player with his talent at his age is both rare and very special. We are anxious and looking forward to getting Quentin to Sudbury to join our great group of players and our team, to help us bring home the Memorial Cup to the City of Greater Sudbury.”

The OHL Priority Selection will get underway Friday at 7 p.m., beginning with rounds 1-3. Rounds 4-15 begin Saturday at 9 a.m.

