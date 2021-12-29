WATCH: Moe has no regrets over pandemic policy in year-end interview

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe says the province has faced challenges over the past year - but has also had some successes.

In a year-end interview with CTV News, he said almost two million COVID-19 vaccines have been delivered to Saskatchewan people.

He also said the province now has a "wealth of knowledge" on what works to control the spread of the disease.

"We're going into Christmas in a markedly different position than we were last Christmas and this will be a real opportunity, I think, for families to come together and to celebrate the Christmas season in a way that may be different, yes, than years ago, but also will be different and much more positive than we were able to last year."

He said he had no regrets about the summer reopening plan or not introducing restrictions such as the proof of vaccination requirement earlier in the fourth wave.

"If there's anything that would be regrettable is some of the divisions, in particular, the proof of vaccine policy has created in families and communities and I think Christmas is an opportunity for us to all come together again," he said.

"We can disagree on certain things but understand why someone might have the opinion or the view that they ultimately do and have that disagreement but not be disagreeable and not lose friendships and not most certainly, you know, don't allow this to impact family relationships that we have."

