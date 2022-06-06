Watch Prince Louis' antics, tantrums steal the show at Queen's Platinum Jubilee events

Queen Elizabeth II’s great-grandson Prince Louis won the public’s heart during the Platinum Jubilee celebrations with his antics, tantrums and facial expressions.

The four-year-old stole the show on the balcony at Buckingham Palace when, during the Jubilee flypast on June 2, he screwed up his face, covered his ears and then appeared to start screaming.

Then, three days later during the Platinum Pageant, the young royal was pictured sticking his tongue out and holding his hand up to his nose at his mother Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge. He was also spotted slumped in his chair covering his eyes in the front row of the Royal Box.

In the video at the top of this article, you can see Prince Louis’ reactions from the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations – a moment that any parent can relate to.