Watch rare video of the Blue Jays playing in Regina

In May 1993 the Toronto Blue Jays played an exhibition game at Regina’s Taylor Field.

You can watch rare video of the game in the player above. It was unearthed as part of CTV News Saskatoon's Classic Sports Moments series.

The game was part of a celebration of the team's first World Series win.

As the team took the field against players from the National Baseball Institute. Fans were able to see big names like Alfredo Griffin, John Olerud, and Jack Morris.

It was a 16-6 win for the Jays.

The game was the only time the Blue Jays played at Taylor Field.