WATCH: Saskatoon runner rescues boy struggling in river

Brad Pilon says he was at the right place at the right time.

He was running Saturday by the South Saskatchewan River when he heard screams.

Pilon saw an eight-year-old boy bobbing in the water, struggling to swim.

In a video, shot by Pilon’s wife, the runner swims out, rescues the boy to shore and 911 is called.

Paramedics say the boy and his cousin were playing on the river bank when he slipped and the current took the child downstream.

Emergency crews say the boy had signs of hypothermia and credit Pilion for saving his life.

Pilon is set to receive an award from paramedics at an event in September.

This is a developing news story. More details to come.