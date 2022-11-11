Watch Saskatoon's Remembrance Day Service Live
Staff
CTV News Saskatoon
The return of live Remembrance Day services will take place at SaskTel Centre starting at 10 a.m.
Services have been suspended for the past two years due to the pandemic.
You can watch the service live using the player above.
This will be the 91st Remembrance Day Service in Saskatoon.
-
Full month of activities returning for Cambridge WinterfestThe City of Cambridge is bringing Winterfest back with a full line-up of activities starting later this month.
-
-
'It’s a great option': Rent-to-own homes on the rise in SaskatoonAs interest rates rise and consumers feel the pressure of inflation, housing sales in Saskatoon are dropping, but there has been increased interest in rent-to-own options for would-be homeowners.
-
No injuries after car fire in Walkerville garageWindsor fire crews responded to a car fire in the Walkerville area Saturday morning.
-
U of W students and security threatened by man with machete; police arrest suspectOne man has been taken into custody after police say a suspect was swinging a machete on the University of Winnipeg campus and threatening students and security.
-
Cineplex set to offer free family movies for Community DayOn Saturday November 19, Cineplex theatres around the country – including in Saskatoon – will be offering free movies for their Community Day celebrations.
-
Regina police request public assistance in identifying robbery suspectOfficers with the Regina Police Service (RPS) are asking for the public’s help finding a suspect after an evening robbery in south Regina.
-
Ontario top doctor to ask public to mask up this week: sourcesTwo government sources say Ontario's top doctor will recommend the public begin masking on Monday in an effort to help overwhelmed children's hospitals.
-
U.N. climate talks near halftime with key issues unresolvedAs the U.N. climate talks in Egypt near the half-way point, negotiators are working hard to draft deals on a wide range of issues they'll put to ministers next week in the hope of getting a substantial result by the end.