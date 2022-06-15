WATCH: St. Marys water park installation underway by helicopter

Water Street in St. Marys is closed Wednesday as a helicopter installs 55 concrete blocks into the quarry.

The blocks, that could take up to 12 hours to install, are for the new Super Splash pad water park coming to the town this summer.

“This is a really exciting day for St. Marys. We haven’t had anything like this happen before.... so this is a very unique situation,” said Stephanie Ische, director of community services.

The opening of Super Splash comes as another similar water attraction is being discussed for Port Dover, Ont.

“We’re really excited about this attraction coming to St. Marys this year, we hope to see lots of people out to come and visit the quarry,” Ische added.

Super Splash is set to open in conjunction with the quarry on June 25 and those interested can find more information here on the Town of St. Marys website.