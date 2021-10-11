iHeartRadio

Watch the 2021 Oktoberfest parade on Oct. 11

The Oktoberfest Thanksgiving Day Parade will be virtual again in 2021.

The event will stream live on CTVNewsKitchener.ca from 12 to 1 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 11.

Video for the event will be added to the player above on Monday.

