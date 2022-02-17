Watch the heated exchanges in the House that got MPs scolded by the Speaker

Members of Parliament were reprimanded for using “inflammatory” language during question period in the House of Commons on Wednesday, as tensions mount amid the ongoing trucker protests.

Responding to a question from Conservative MP Melissa Lantsman, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said members of that party “can stand with people who wave swastikas, they can stand with people who wave the Confederate flag. We will choose to stand with Canadians who deserve to be able to get to their jobs, to be able to get their lives back.”

House of Commons Speaker Anthony Rota then stood up and reminded MPs not to use “inflammatory” words in the chamber.

Lantsman, who is Jewish, reflected on the exchange on Twitter, saying she is seeking an apology.

In a separate exchange, Conservative MP Andrew Scheer said Trudeau admires “China’s dictatorship” and accused him of trying to “crack down on dissent” by invoking the Emergencies Act to respond to the ongoing protests and blockades.

Once again, Rota reminded the House that “shouting names at each other is not the way this place works.”

