Watch the Miami Dolphins try to pronounce the name of their teammate's B.C. hometown

Some city names are easier to pronounce than others, as members of an NFL team recently learned.

The Miami Dolphins posted video on social media recently showing their efforts to say the name of a teammate's hometown.

Dolphins safety Jevon Holland is from Coquitlam, B.C., or, if you ask his teammates, "Co-co-quil-am."

In what Holland calls "Pronouncing People's Hometowns," members of his team make efforts to pronounce the Metro Vancouver city.

"Co-quit-a-lam," one player says. Another just laughs as he reads it, and shakes his head saying, "no, I'm not reading that one."

One manages to get it on his first try, but thinks his pronunciation is wrong.

Another says "What the…"

"Ca-quat-lam?" is one player's attempt, and "Co-keet-lam" is a common effort.

At the end, Holland pronounces it correctly, then says "shout out to the hometown" with a salute and a smile.

The 22-year-old grew up with football; his father played and coached in the Canadian Football League. He moved south of the border to go to a U.S. high school, where he played defensive back and wide receiver, and caught the eye of the University of Oregon, where he continued to play.

He opted out of the 2020-21 season, however, to join the 2021 NFL draft, where he was a second-round pick for the Dolphins.

He's about one year into a four-year rookie contract with the team.

������#MiniMic x @HollywoodVon pic.twitter.com/CeFJyBoekb