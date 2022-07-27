Watch the moment firefighters save a man hanging from a Saskatoon high-rise

A man who apparently lost his footing while working outside Saskatchewan's tallest building was feeling thankful late Wednesday morning after he was rescued by firefighters.

A video of the incident can be viewed using the player above.

Although a safety line caught his fall, he was left hanging from Nutrien Tower precariously roughly 15 meters above the ground. The man was able to pull himself up to relative safety onto a dangling platform.

A Saskatoon Fire Department ladder truck was dispatched to the scene. with firefighters helping the man down around 11: 30 a.m.

The man did not provide his name but told CTV News he wanted to thank the fire department for his rescue.

“I’m grateful to be alive and well.”

--With files from Dan Shingoose