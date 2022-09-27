Watch the moment NASA rammed a spacecraft into an asteroid

A high-speed NASA spacecraft veered toward an asteroid on Monday -- and rammed into the rock deliberately.



Why? NASA decided to plow their DART craft into a harmless asteroid nearly 11.3 million kilometres away from Earth as a practice run in case there's ever a rock heading on a collision course with our planet.



Although it was obvious that the impact was a success when the spacecraft's signal ceased, it will take months to determine if the asteroid’s path was actually changed.



