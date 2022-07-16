WATCH: Wheat field fire near Seaforth
*Video courtesy of Papple Aviation
Quick actions by firefighters and farmers stopped the spread of a combine and wheat field fire in Perth County.
Fire crews were called to the scene of the fire southeast of Seaforth, in the Municipality of West Perth, around 6 p.m. Thursday after the heat from a combine ignited a dry field of wheat.
Fire crews were able to extinguish the blaze and limit the damage to the combine and part of the wheat field, but no buildings.
Area farmers helped out, as well, disking the wheat stubble to expose soil to help slow the spread of the blaze.
There’s no damage estimate for what was lost yet, but there was some damage to the combine and some wheat lost in the blaze.
No injuries were reported.
There is currently a fire ban in place for all of Perth County and Southwest Middlesex due to the dry conditions.
If there is no rain this week, Huron County fire chiefs say they may be implementing a fire ban, as well.
Perth County’s fire ban allows for backyard campfires in contained fire pits, but all other fires, are prohibited.
-
Century Old McCauley church rededicated SundayThe Sacred Heart Church of the First Peoples is being re-dedicated Sunday morning, after undergoing extensive repairs.
-
Ripudaman Singh Malik killing has hallmarks of professional 'hit': B.C.'s former top copThe killing of Ripudaman Singh Malik has all the hallmarks of a professional murder for hire, according to British Columbia's former solicitor general.
-
Boat towed to Vancouver shore after captain, passengers 'overcome with fumes': first respondersA boat had to be towed to shore in Vancouver Saturday and seven people aboard were taken to the hospital, according to first responders.
-
'Seeing people smile again': Vendors prosper at Country Thunder after 2 year breakEven with temperatures of around 34 C, the general feelings of those attending Country Thunder this year were upbeat for both vendors and fans alike.
-
Calls for N.B. legislature to reconvene grow after major health shakeupNew Brunswick’s official opposition is calling for all MLA’s to return to the legislature next week to discuss a major shakeup within the Department of Health and two health authorities.
-
'It's amazing’' Football fans descend upon Wolfville, N.S. for CFL gameTen thousand football fans packed into Acadia University’s Raymond Field to watch the Toronto Argonauts beat the Saskatchewan Roughriders in a 30-24 victory, doubling the town’s population.
-
One man dead after shooting that locked down Union StationUnion Station is being locked down following a shooting that has left one person with life-threatening injuries, Toronto police say.
-
Calgary Stampede looks to limit wasteHow organizers, vendors at the Calgary Stampede are limiting waste
-
ATV impounded after driver caught speeding in wrong direction on B.C. highway, conservation officers sayA person caught driving an ATV at high speed in the wrong direction down a highway in Northern B.C. is facing hefty fines and has had their four-wheeler impounded.