WATCH: Windsor driver charged after failing to stop
CTV Windsor Multi-Skilled Journalist / Digital Lead
Melanie Borrelli
If you run through a stop sign in Windsor, you might end up on the Windsor police social media pages, in addition to your fine.
Police posted a video on Wednesday of a driver who didn’t stop at an intersection.
This driver was charged with failure to obey a stop sign. They were issued a ticket for $110 and will lose 3 demerit points if convicted. pic.twitter.com/lPzJ2zN5mN— Windsor Police (@WindsorPolice) March 29, 2023
Officers say the driver blew the stop sign and almost hit another car.
"Stop signs are there for a reason - and it's to save lives," said police.
The driver was charged with failure to obey a stop sign. They were issued a ticket for $110 and will lose three demerit points if convicted.
