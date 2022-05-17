Watch: Winnipeg students stage walkout over proposed school swap

Winnipeg high school students staged a walkout on Monday over a proposed plan that would uproot them from their school.

Watch the moment Windsor Park Collegiate students protested the plan from the Louis Riel School Division which would see Windsor Park students swap schools with College Beliveau students beginning in September 2024.

The swap, the division said, would help ease enrolment pressures.

