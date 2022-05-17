Watch: Winnipeg students stage walkout over proposed school swap
CTVNewsWinnipeg.ca Supervising News Producer - Digital
Charles Lefebvre
Winnipeg high school students staged a walkout on Monday over a proposed plan that would uproot them from their school.
Watch the moment Windsor Park Collegiate students protested the plan from the Louis Riel School Division which would see Windsor Park students swap schools with College Beliveau students beginning in September 2024.
The swap, the division said, would help ease enrolment pressures.
Watch the full story by clicking on the video attached to the top of this article.
-
Calgary barber's stylish trims translate into social media superstardomCalgary barber Dami Lare Sulola began cutting hair by experimenting on his brother, now he’s an international haircutting celebrity.
-
'Let's get our officers back in the schools': Police board chair calls for return of VIP program in Essex schoolsNumerous meetings have taken place since a youth allegedly fired an airsoft gun at a dance last Friday.
-
'He was a totally different kid': The impact of cannabis oil on the health of childrenA Manitoba mother says the use of cannabis oil has had a profound impact on the health of her child.
-
Saint John advocate continues to fight to remove a heritage designationDeveloper Jim Bezanson became the owner of an uptown Saint John 19th century brick building back in 1998, and is now trying to build an addition.
-
Allegation of racism at Moncton hockey tournament under investigationA hockey organization in Moncton is investigating after an allegation of racism was reported to have occurred during a tournament in the city over the weekend.
-
Calgarians rescue trapped beaver in southeast community of RiverstoneResidents in a southeast Calgary neighbourhood are questioning the use of leg-hold traps after freeing a beaver caught in one that had malfunctioned.
-
Job fair aims to lure prospective employees to Huron CountyHuron County’s 260 manufacturing companies need people.
-
Manitoba cabinet minister quoted Winston Churchill on skirts, apologizesManitoba's deputy premier is apologizing for remarks he made about women's skirts during a speech to a business audience.
-
B.C. agility dog with 3 legs wins national awardAlthough Fisher is partial to just laying about cuddling the cat, the three-legged dog’s determination is proving to be boundless.