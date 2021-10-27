Watchdog: 30 recent cases of violence to Afghan journalists
More than 30 instances of violence and threats of violence against Afghan journalists were recorded in the last two months, with nearly 90% committed by the Taliban, a media watchdog said Wednesday.
-
'Our reputation helps a lot': Membertou First Nation in N.S. to host National Aboriginal Hockey ChampionshipMore than 500 of the best Aboriginal hockey players will lace up their skates in Nova Scotia's Membertou First Nation this May.
-
B.C. announces transition to community 'hub' model for supporting children with special needsFamilies with children in need of special developmental support will soon have a new way of accessing that support in B.C.
-
Two charged after weapon pointed at victim near North BayOntario Provincial Police have charged two people with weapons offences following an incident Oct. 24 in a community near North Bay.
-
U of C students create art that brings mental health issues to lightFour students from the University of Calgary have teamed up to create art in an effort to help reduce the stigma surrounding mental health.
-
Man in hospital after stabbing in northeast CalgaryCalgary police are investigating after a man was stabbed at a CTrain station in the northeast Wednesday afternoon.
-
Councillor renews calls for judicial inquiry into Ottawa's LRT projectTwo weeks after council voted to ask the auditor general to look into the LRT contract and system, Coun. Catherine McKenney gave notice of motion to present a new motion for debate at the Nov. 10 council meeting.
-
Starbucks Canada raising wages amid 'critical staffing shortages'Starbucks Canada says it's raising wages and benefits amid 'critical staffing shortages' and a renewed commitment to the well-being of its workers.
-
Ontario schools, info campaign will play important part in vaccinating young kids: ElliottOntario's health minister says schools and an information campaign will play important roles in the province's effort to vaccinate young children against COVID-19 once shots are approved for them -- key recommendations of experts advising the government.
-
Alliston man charged with sexually assaulting a teenaged boyPolice charged an Alliston man in connection with a sexual assault investigation in New Tecumseth.