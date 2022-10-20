Watchdog clears officer of wrongdoing after suspect seriously injured by B.C. police dog

A Vancouver police officer has been cleared of any wrongdoing after a suspect was seriously injured by a police dog during an arrest.

The Independent Investigations Office, which investigates officer-related incidents that result in serious harm or death, released its report Thursday into an arrest from March 2021.

The incident began when an officer saw a man who appeared to be "tinkering" with a motorcycle that didn't have a licence plate. The officer approached the man, who gave a fake name and tried to leave on the motorcycle.

The officer used his police vehicle to block the suspect, then got out of his vehicle and grabbed the suspect's arm, the IIO's report said. The suspect resisted and "made a motion that (the officer) interpreted as possible reaching for a weapon."

The officer then pulled out his baton and told the suspect he was under arrest for obstruction of a peace officer. The report explained the suspect fled and was found "in a dark corner of a residential backyard."

A second officer responded to the scene and used a police dog to detain the suspect. During the process, the suspect was seriously injured, the IIO's report said.

In a statement, the suspect told investigators that he hid in the yard because he was scared. The IIO's report said the suspect explained he was "already laying on the ground," with his hands held up over his head.

"The dog handler, though, let the dog 'run at' him, and it started 'ripping at' his thigh. (The suspect) said that while officers were kneeling on his back, trying to handcuff him, the dog was biting and shaking him as if his 'leg was a toy,'" a summary of the suspect's account in the IIO report said.

"He said the dog was biting him for 'at least 10 minutes,' causing three separate areas of wounds."

Meanwhile, the dog handler's account suggested the suspect wasn't complying with commands and she was worried he was concealing weapons when they encountered each other in the yard.

USE OF POLICE DOG JUSTIFIED

The IIO said the use of a police dog after the suspect fled was authorized under both provincial and local policing standards. Using a police dog, however, requires "loud and, if necessary, repeated warnings to a suspect that a (it) will be deployed unless he comes out and surrenders."

"It is not reasonable to send the dog to bite before the person has at least an opportunity to comply," the report explained, adding the officer stated she "announced the dog was going to be deployed as (she) sent the dog."

Policing standards do acknowledge there may be some situations where giving a warning isn't practical, especially when it could result in danger or the "continuation of an offence."

"It is important to note that while (the suspect) may not have received a warning from (the officer) prior to the release of the (police dog), from his own evidence (the suspect) was aware he was being tracked by a (police dog) and instead of choosing to surrender attempted to run and hide to avoid detection," the report said.

"He positioned himself in a small, dark, enclosed space, with immediate access to an escape route through a gate."

Ronald MacDonald, chief civilian director with the IIO, said it is his opinion that using a police dog to bite a person fleeing from police who isn't causing or risking bodily harm "should generally be prohibited." He noted it's not prohibited under current standards, however.

"As for the failure to give a warning as required, there is an argument that a warning may have afforded (the suspect) a better chance to escape through the gate, thwarting the attempt to arrest him," MacDonald determined in his conclusion.

"Given the potential for danger and escape, I am not able to find that the actions of (the officer) were unreasonable."

As a result, the incident wasn't referred to Crown for charges to be considered.