Watchdog clears police involved in Saanich, B.C., bank shootout

Nearly six months after two heavily armed brothers died in a gunfight with police outside a bank in Saanich, B.C., an independent watchdog has cleared the officers of any wrongdoing.

The incident unfolded after Matthew and Isaac Auchterlonie, both 22, entered the Bank of Montreal on Shelbourne Street on the morning of June 28. Both were wearing body armour, carrying semi-automatic rifles, and prepared to rob the bank.

New details on what happened next were released Wednesday in a report from the Independent Investigations Office.

According to the IIO, one brother fired a single bullet into the bank’s ceiling and the pair demanded cash.

The IIO said the Auchterlonies managed to collect some money but remained at the scene for about 16 minutes, seemingly “disappointed” by the amount they had acquired.

By the time the brothers finally left, police had received reports of an armed robbery and members of the Greater Victoria Emergency Response Team pulled up in a van.

That's when shots rang out, beginning a violent confrontation that would also leave six police officers wounded.

The report doesn't indicate which side fired first, and Ron MacDonald, the IIO’s chief civilian director, said that information is immaterial because video shows one of the brothers pointing his gun at police.

"By taking an action of raising a deadly weapon towards colleagues, it justifies another officer shooting in an attempt to stop them," said MacDonald.

The officers involved didn't – and don't have to – provide testimony. The IIO estimates officers shot 100 times, the bank robbers about 10 in the span of about 30 seconds.

"There's a flurry of shots and there's a pause. And then there's another flurry," explained MacDonald.

The report suggests the second flurry started when one injured brother was crawling toward the other, who may already have been dead. MacDonald said police had a hard time stopping him because of his body armour. That's why first responders fired off so many more shots.

The Auchterlonies’ van contained more ammunition and weapons, including improvised explosive devices.

According to the report, one brother was shot three times, including once in the head. The other was hit nine times.

Four of the six officers injured that day are still recovering.

Some officers were shot before they even got out of the van – one in both legs and an arm, another in the upper abdomen and thigh. Another inside the van was shot in the shoulder. Two other officers left the back of the van and were eventually shot in their legs. Another was injured in the foot due to a ricochet bullet fired by police.

Saanich Police Chief Const. Dean Duthie said the department is still healing from the trauma, and efforts continue to support each other during the dark days.

The report raises the possibility the two brothers may have been looking for a shootout. Duthie addressed the robbers' motive at a news conference Wednesday.

"The why question we're hoping can be answered, but we don't know if that's going to be a reality," he said.

The IIO report goes on to praise the officers, with MacDonald writing in his conclusion: "Several officers showed remarkable courage under potentially deadly circumstances and should be commended for what they did to protect and then offer aid to their colleagues."