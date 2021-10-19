Watchdog investigating after man hospitalized following struggle with Coquitlam RCMP

A man was hospitalized after allegedly struggling with RCMP officers in Coquitlam, B.C., early Tuesday morning, prompting an investigation by the province's police watchdog.

The RCMP said patrol officers were asked to help locate the man after he reportedly left home under the influence of drugs and alcohol while only dressed in a T-shirt and underwear.

Authorities said they found him outside a home on Balfour Drive, but that he resisted arrest.

"Once in handcuffs, officers noted the man was having trouble breathing and lost consciousness," the RCMP said in a news release.

"Officers began life-saving efforts until BC Emergency Health Services arrived to continue resuscitation efforts and transport the man to a local area hospital, where he was listed in critical condition."

Authorities did not indicate what drugs the man had allegedly been using, or provide any details about how the struggle to get him into handcuffs unfolded.

The RCMP said it won't offer any further information while the incident is under investigation by the Independent Investigations Office, which is tasked with determining whether officers' actions played a role in the man's medical condition.

The IIO asked any potential witnesses to the incident to call 1-855-446-8477.