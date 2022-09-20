Watchdog investigating after pedestrian struck by police vehicle on Vancouver's Downtown Eastside

B.C.'s police watchdog says it's investigating a crash on Vancouver's Downtown Eastside that left a pedestrian with serious injuries early Tuesday morning.

The Independent Investigations Office said in a news release a police vehicle "was involved in a collision with a pedestrian" at about 3:20 a.m. on East Hastings Street, just west of Main Street. The speed limit in the area is 30 km/h.

"The man was transported to the hospital with serious injuries," the IIO's statement said.

The Vancouver Police Department confirmed the crash in an emailed statement to CTV News Vancouver, saying the pedestrian was "walking in the middle of East Hastings Street" when he was hit.

Vancouver police claimed bystanders "attempted to interfere with evidence at the collision scene by removing property that belonged to the man who had been struck."

Vancouver Area Network of Drug Users said it's conducting a community investigation into the incident. Initially, VANDU said the pedestrian died from his injuries, but later said the man is alive.

"Cops arrived with guns drawn and refused to give their badge numbers," VANDU's message on social media said. "The community wants justice."

CTV News Vancouver has reached out to VANDU for comment.