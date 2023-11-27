Watchdog probing crash between RCMP and 'convoy' tractor on Highway 1 in B.C.

B.C.'s police watchdog has been called in to investigate a crash between an RCMP vehicle and a tractor that was reportedly part if a "convoy" along Highway 1 on the weekend.

The Independent Investigations Office and the RCMP both confirmed the probe Monday.

Mounties were trying to pull the driver of the large green and yellow farm vehicle over Saturday afternoon in Surrey when the crash happened.

"Officers had reportedly attempted to pull the tractor over for an extended period while it was part of a convoy that was heading to Vancouver," says a news release from the Surrey RCMP, adding that the detachment will not be providing any more information about the incident while the IIO is involved.

The tractor rolled over and the driver was arrested and taken to the hospital, where he remains with what police describe as non-life-threatening injuries.

The IIO says it is still trying to determine if the man's injuries meet the threshold for serious harm. If they do, a full investigation will be conducted.

That same afternoon, a group had organized a convoy from Chilliwack to Vancouver to oppose SOGI 123, an educational resource meant to help educators foster an inclusive environment when speaking about sexual orientation and gender identity.

B.C. Attorney General Nikki Sharma called the protest “very concerning.”

"What we are seeing in the province is a rise in this very divisive and hateful politics that is seeping into this fringe of people that are protesting and targetting children,” Sharma said.

In a Facebook livestream prior to the crash, the man behind the wheel of the tractor identified himself as a Chilliwack farmer.

“I’m Bill Shoker and we organized this convoy,” he said as he slowly drove along Highway 1 through the Fraser Valley. “It’s going all the way to Vancouver.”

RCMP confirm the BC Highway Patrol detachment is continuing its investigation into the actions of the driver.

"There could be quite a number of things that police could contemplate forwarding to Crown in terms of criminal charges,” said Vancouver criminal lawyer Sarah Leamon. “Some of those could be failure to stop for police, flight from police, as well as dangerous operation of a motor vehicle."

She said based on what she saw in the video, offences under the Motor Vehicle Act could be on the table.

At this point, RCMP have not announced any charges or fines against the driver of the tractor.