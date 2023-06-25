Special weather statement in effect for parts of the region

A special weather statement is in effect Huron and Perth counties, calling for localized heavy rainfall.

Environment Canada warns of upwards of 50mm possible from slow-moving showers and thunderstorms that have developed.

Localized flooding in low-lying areas is also possible with the remidner that heavy rainfall in combination with other weather factors, such as hail, wind and lightning will make outdoor activities unsafe.

Here's a look at the rest of the forecast

Monday: Cloudy. Showers beginning early this afternoon. Risk of a thunderstorm this afternoon. Local amount 10 to 20 mm. Wind becoming south 20 km/h early this afternoon. High 23. Humidex 29.

Monday Night: Showers ending this evening then partly cloudy with 60 per cent chance of showers. Risk of a thunderstorm this evening. Low 18.

Tuesday: Cloudy with 40 per cent chance of showers. Risk of a thunderstorm in the afternoon. Local smoke late in the afternoon. Wind becoming northwest 20 km/h in the afternoon. High 23. Humidex 29.

Wednesday: Sunny. High 22.

Thursday: Sunny. High 27.

Friday: Periods of rain. High 27.

Saturday: Cloudy with 60 per cent chance of showers. High 26.