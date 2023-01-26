Watches and warnings come down in London region
The special weather statement and snowfall warnings have come down in southern Ontario.
All buses in London-Middlesex, Huron-Perth and Grey-Bruce are running as usual.
Provincial highways in the region are reported as partly snow packed with some bare and wet sections.
Temperatures are still slightly above seasonal for this time of year but remain just below the freezing mark.
Thursday: Flurries. Local amount 2 to 4 cm. Wind northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light early this afternoon. Temperature steady near minus 1. Wind chill near minus 7.
Thursday Night: Flurries. Local amount 2 to 4 cm. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 7. Wind chill near minus 9.
Friday: Cloudy. 70 per cent chance of flurries changing to 30 per cent chance of flurries in the morning. Wind southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50. High minus 1. Wind chill minus 14 in the morning and minus 7 in the afternoon.
Saturday: A mix of sun and cloud with 60 per cent chance of flurries. High minus 2.
Sunday: Periods of snow. High zero.
Monday: Cloudy. High minus 6.
Tuesday: Cloudy. High minus 6.
