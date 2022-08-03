Watches and warnings lifted for Windsor-Essex

Wednesday's hot and humid weather created a volatile forecast as Environment Canada has issued multiple weather warnings and watches for the Windsor region.

According to Environment Canada, all weather watches and warnings were lifted for Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent Wednesday night.

A look ahead for the rest of the week

Thursday: Cloudy. 40 per cent chance of showers in the afternoon with risk of a thunderstorm. High 27. Humidex 36. UV index 6 or high.

Thursday Night: Cloudy with 40 perc ent chance of showers and risk of a thunderstorm. Low 20.

Friday: Cloudy. 30 per cent chance of showers early in the morning with risk of a thunderstorm. High 29. Humidex 38. UV index 6 or high.

Saturday: Clearing. High 30.

Sunday: A mix of sun and cloud with 40 per cent chance of showers. High 30.

Monday: . Cloudy with 60 per cent chance of showers. High 24.

Tuesday: A mix of sun and cloud with 30 per cent chance of showers. High 26.