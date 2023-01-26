Watches, warnings and special weather statements come down
The special weather statement and snowfall warnings have come down in southern Ontario.
Provincial highways in the region are reported as bare and wet.
Temperatures are still slightly above seasonal for this time of year but remain around the freezing mark.
Thursday: Flurries. Wind up to 15 km/h. Temperature steady near zero. Wind chill minus 6 this morning.
Thursday Night: A few flurries ending overnight then cloudy with 40 per cent chance of flurries. Local amount 2 to 4 cm. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 near midnight. Low minus 4. Wind chill minus 3 this evening and minus 10 overnight.
Friday: Cloudy. 30 per cent chance of flurries in the morning. Wind southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50. High zero. Wind chill minus 10 in the morning.
Saturday: A mix of sun and cloud with 40 percent chance of flurries. High minus 1.
Sunday: Periods of snow. High plus 1.
Monday: Cloudy. High minus 5.
Tuesday: Cloudy. High minus 5.
-
Rental vacancy rate in Vancouver drops below 1%, federal report saysVancouver renters continued to pay the highest prices in Canada as vacancy rates in the area dipped below one per cent last year, according to new federal data.
-
Western University to host viewing party for once in a lifetime phenomenonIt may be green in appearance but it isn’t envy that gives this comet its unique colour.
-
Police hunt woman in connection to incident that saw victim run over and robbed, in that orderCalgary police have arrested one suspect and are still looking for another in connection to a December incident in a southwest parking lot that left the victim severely injured.
-
Ottawa police, bylaw increasing downtown presence on anniversary of 'Freedom Convoy' protestOttawa police and Bylaw Services are telling residents and visitors they will be taking a zero-tolerance approach to parking, noise and fireworks violations downtown this weekend, on the one-year anniversary of the 'Freedom Convoy' demonstration.
-
Murphy’s Logic: The carbon tax should be fairerBenjamin Franklin said nothing is certain except death and taxes. We can’t do much about the first but the second is a different matter. In a free society, through government, we have at least some say over what is taxed and at what rate.
-
Province investigating tree clearing on environmentally significant land in LaSalleTown officials and environmentalists say they have questions why trees were removed from a property west of the Todd Lane and Malden Road Roundabout.
-
N.S. reports no new COVID-19 deaths; cases increase, hospitalizations decreaseNova Scotia's weekly COVID-19 update shows a decrease in active hospitalizations but an increase in new cases.
-
Motion put forward to potentially regulate hookah lounges in WinnipegHookah lounges in Winnipeg may one day face health and safety regulations.
-
Teen girl assaulted on her way to school: PoliceWinnipeg police are searching for a suspect in connection to a sexual assault in the city's West End.