Water advisory lifted on St. Marys River in the Sault following oil spill
Algoma Public Health is lifting the water advisory for all users of the St. Marys River, the health unit said Tuesday in a news release.
"This advisory was a response to a June 9 oil spill that impacted residents East of Algoma Steel and Great Lakes Power," the release said.
"This advisory did not affect Sault Ste. Marie’s municipal drinking water system."
The Ministry of the Environment, Conservation and Parks has confirmed that all remediation activities have concluded, with no visible sheen being present on the river.
"Sampling does not indicate any current risk resulting from the oil spill," the health unit said.
Residents can again fish or swim in the river, but should use caution.
"Users should not drink or come into contact with the water if a noticeable sheen is present," the release said.
To report a concern, contact the provincial Spills Action Centre at 1-800-268-6060.
If you use water from a well located within 50 feet from the shoreline of St. Marys River and have questions, call the health directly at 705-759-5286.
