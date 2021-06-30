Water bottle donations pour into The Mustard Seed in Red Deer

The Red Deer community donated tens of thousands of water bottles to The Mustard Seed to help the area’s most vulnerable navigate through a heat wave.

Last week The Mustard Seed was facing an emergency situation. With temperatures reaching close to 40 degrees, the organization did not have enough water bottles to support the individuals living on the street.

On June 23, it issued a call to action asking residents in Red Deer and the surrounding area to donate water bottles.

The Red Deer Rage Girls Fastball Team made a donation.

“We just wanted to do something good for our community and make some people smile,” said Red Deer Rage player Tori McClelland.

Since last week, more than 32,000 water bottles have come through The Mustard Seed’s doors.

“For the past couple of days, I’ve been bringing water into the building from people’s trucks from the time I get in to the time I leave,” said Tyler Hildebrandt from The Mustard Seed.

“In a situation like this week, when we have 35 degrees right across the board, we need to give out a lot of water and we’d like to give people as much water as their bodies are telling them that they need.”

Similar acts are playing out across the province. The Bissell Centre in Edmonton has received so many donations that it is giving extra water bottles to other local agencies that need them.

Hildebrandt said he is amazed by the generosity.

“I think the fact the community is thinking about vulnerable people, homelessness, and us at The Mustard Seed is just fantastic,” said Hildebrandt.

“It’s an honour to receive this huge gift from a community that truly cares.”

The Red Deer Rage are calling on other teams to follow suit and donate whatever they can.

“Whether that’s bringing water, bringing food, or helping out in other ways,” said McClelland.

“The community could definitely use it, and it would be very appreciated.”

Water bottles can be donated Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., at 6002 54 Avenue, Red Deer, Alta.