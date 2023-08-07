Water craft crash on Georgian Bay claims the life of 28-year-old man

One person is dead following a crash involving two personal water crafts on Georgian Bay.

Emergency crews responded to a personal watercraft rental business on Mosley Street in the Town of Wasaga Beach Sunday evening.

Huronia West OPP says the 28-year-old man involved in the crash was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The second rider was also transported to hospital with minor injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone who may have witnessed or has camera footage of the crash is asked to contact police at 1-888-310-1122.