Water craft crash on Georgian Bay claims the life of 28-year-old man
CTVNews.ca Barrie Video Journalist
Molly Frommer
One person is dead following a crash involving two personal water crafts on Georgian Bay.
Emergency crews responded to a personal watercraft rental business on Mosley Street in the Town of Wasaga Beach Sunday evening.
Huronia West OPP says the 28-year-old man involved in the crash was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
The second rider was also transported to hospital with minor injuries.
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone who may have witnessed or has camera footage of the crash is asked to contact police at 1-888-310-1122.
-
Here's what you need to know about the Hwy. 417 closure this weekendCTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at what you need to know about the Highway 417 closure in central Ottawa this weekend.
-
B.C. woman bombarded by Amazon deliveries she didn't orderA woman who lives in Langley, B.C., has been beset by a barrage of Amazon packages she didn’t order. And she can't get the bogus deliveries to stop.
-
Potato Fest returning to AllistonAn annual celebration of all things potato-related is returning to New Tecumseth.
-
SIU investigating after Orillia teen hospitalized after police interactionOne teen has been hospitalized after an incident with police in Orillia Wednesday morning, leading to the mandate of the province's Special Investigations Unit (SIU) to be invoked.
-
'More vibrancy': Calgarians shoot hoops at new downtown basketball courtsOrganizers behind Calgary's new Century Gardens Sport Court say it's hoped the recently-unveiled basketball courts will give Calgarians a new recreation option, while also helping to clean up a notorious downtown location.
-
Arrests of 'active abusers' ongoing in Canada, U.S. after 311 victims of child sexual exploitation identifiedA coalition of international law enforcement organizations, including agencies in Canada, joined forces to identify more than 300 victims of child sexual exploitation on the dark web.
-
-
'It's absolutely terrifying': B.C. residents devastated by Maui destructionUnprecedented and deadly wildfires are ravaging Maui and the Big Island in Hawaii, prompting the evacuation or thousands of residents and tourists.
-
B.C. health care crisis: No doctors available for hospitalized patientsSome patients admitted to a Vancouver Island hospital over the long weekend were stunned to receive a notice telling them that even though they’d been admitted, there wasn’t a doctor available to care for them.