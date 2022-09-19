Water damage destroys thousands of dollars in gear at N.S. hockey non-profit

A non-profit youth hockey program in Glace Bay, N.S., is looking to the community for help after a broken pipe damaged thousands of dollars in equipment.

Nick Bonnar, director of the Learn-To-Skate program, says insurance will not cover the damaged gear, which needs to be replaced as a new hockey season nears.

“So now, I’m out there on Facebook looking for a pair of skates for a kid,” said Bonnar. “I have someone coming to pick up shoulder pads I had. It shows you the importance of gear.”

A pipe inside the Miners Forum burst, spraying water and glycol over the gear inside the Learn-to-Skate storage room.

“There’s probably $15,000 worth of gear there. And it’s not the money part, it’s the gear part. Because we help a lot of people all over the CBRM,” said Bonnar.

The program is offered so kids can dress and hit the ice for free. Bonnar says, in eight years, he has given out thousands of sticks, sets of skates, and hockey apparel -- gear that’s been donated by the community, and paid for through grants.

“We don’t have a sponsor. We’re not profit, and we depend on the public.”

Bonnar says he did not expect the damage to be so extensive.

“Some people might say you can dry it out, but there was that much water damage that it’s just unbelievable.”