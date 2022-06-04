Water emergency brings police, paramedics to Rockwood Conservation Area
A water emergency brought police, along with paramedics from two agencies, to the Rockwood Conservation Area northeast of Guelph, on Saturday afternoon.
Leanne Swantko, the deputy chief of the Guelph-Wellington Paramedic Service, tells CTV News their agency, along with Halton Region Paramedic Services responded to the area, but said she couldn’t comment any further.
The Grand River Conservation Authority also confirmed the emergency response to CTV News, however they deferred any questions about specifics to the Ontario Provincial Police.
The OPP has not yet responded to a request for details.
A GRCA spokesperson added that boat rentals at the conservation area will be closed on Sunday, but no other parts of the property are expected to be impacted.
Emergency responders were no longer on the scene by mid-evening on Saturday.
The conservation area, along the Eramosa River, is a popular destination for outdoor camping and water activities.
This is a developing story and more details will be shared when available.
