Water back on in Kitchener neighbourhood after watermain repair
The Region of Waterloo says about 500 customers were without water Tuesday night as crews worked to fix a watermain break on Howe Drive in Kitchener.
The affected area was between Fischer Hallman Road, Highway 8, Westmount Road and Ottawa Street.
Around 7:45 a.m. on Wednesday, the region said the watermain had been repaired water was restored to the neighbourhood.
UPDATE: Water has been restored and the Howe Drive watermain in Kitchener has been repaired. If you turn the taps on and find that your water is discoloured or milky, run the cold water tap nearest your water meter until it clears. https://t.co/9qAVaZkb1x pic.twitter.com/MOwhZ5nwUC— Region of Waterloo (@RegionWaterloo) December 1, 2021
The region warned that when turning the taps back on the water could be discoloured or "milky." They advise running the cold water tap closest to the water meter for several minutes until it runs clear.
