Water in Gogama not safe to drink, health unit issues advisory

Public health officials say residents in the Town of Gogama should not use the municipal water for human consumption following a disruption in the supply.

A drinking water advisory was issued by Public Health Sudbury & Districts on Monday morning, saying boiling it still might not make it safe for drinking.

Water from the town's system should not be used for drinking, making juice, infant formula or ice, cooking, washing uncooked fruit and vegetables or brushing teeth.

"For these purposes, water from an alternate source, such as bottled water, should be used," the health unit said.

"The water can be used for laundry and bathing, excluding small children who could swallow the water."

Gogama's water supply has been re-established after a malfunction caused an interruption.

"It is possible that the loss of water pressure created conditions that compromised the safety of the drinking water," said Jonathan Groulx, a manager in public health’s health protection division.

"Until bacteriological testing of the drinking water indicates a safe supply, the drinking water advisory will remain in effect as a precaution."

The health unit is monitoring the situation and will notify the town when the water is safe to drink again.