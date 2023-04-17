Water levels along the Ottawa River to surge this week

Water levels along the Ottawa River are expected to rise this week, leading to flooding in several areas. Conservation authorities say levels will remain below historic flooding levels seen in 2017 and 2019.

The South Nation Conservation Authority and the Rideau Valley Conservation Authority issued a Flood Warning fo the Lower Ottawa River from Arnprior to Hawkesbury Monday afternoon. The area was previous under a flood watch. The Ottawa River Regulating Committee says Major flood levels may be exceeded in flood prone areas along the river between Lake Coulonge and the Montreal region starting Wednesday.

Areas of concern include Constance Bay; Grandview Road and the Belltown Community in the Britannia area; Boise Village, Morin Road, and Leo Lane east of Cumberland Village; as well as Rockland and Hawkesbury. Water levels on the river could rise as much as one metre in the next two to three days.

"Peak river conditions remain dependent on snowmelt and rainfall amounts. A rainfall event is forecasted next weekend that will add water to the river at a time when flows are near flood thresholds. There is uncertainty on the rainfall amounts and the areas that could be affected," the South Nation Conservation Authority said in a news release.

The city of Ottawa says it is expecting flood levels along the Ottawa River to rise above normal levels by Wednesday or Thursday.

"The flood levels are currently below what residents experienced in the spring of 2017 and 2019. However, residents whose properties and neighbourhoods have experienced flooding in the past 20 years should expect flooding this week," the city said in a PSA.

The city says it has 527,000 empty sandbags at the ready.

Sandbags are available at the following locations:

Leo Lane @ East Shore (on City Right of Way)

Armstrong Road at Phillip Road (on City Right of Way)

Maclaren's Landing (Cottage Lane @ Laurentian)

Greenland Road @ Armitage Avenue

Stubble Road

Constance/Buckham's Bay Community Centre, 262 Len Purcell Dr.

29 Hurdman Rd.

2145 Roger Stevens Dr.

1655 Maple Grove Rd.

1683 Woodward Dr.

2121 Huntley Rd.

4127 John Shaw Rd.

2847 March Rd.

This follows a flood warning issued by the Ontario Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry for the Pembroke district.

The warning is in effect in the Pembroke District until Friday, MNRF said, and affects residents along the main stem of the Ottawa River, for the area of Lac Coulonge (near Westmeath) and downstream to Arnprior.

"Record high temperatures over the last week are causing the heavy snowpack to melt very rapidly in the uncontrolled tributaries of the Ottawa River," the MNRF said. "Accounting for the combined effect of the rapid snowmelt and the on-going rain event, it is anticipated that the area will exceed the thresholds for the start of major flood levels along the Ottawa River at Lake Coulonge, and areas downstream (Chats Lake, and Lake Deschenes), starting Wednesday, April 19."

The area could see around 10 mm of rain Monday and there's a possibility of another 10 to 15 mm Thursday. Above-zero temperatures will continue to melt the snow.

The ministry says Pembroke is expected to see minor flood levels starting Wednesday and levels are expected to remain stable afterwards.

"The maximum levels to be reached this week are expected to be well below the historical high of 2019," MNRF said.

The MNRF is telling residents who have experienced flooding in the past to take all necessary precautions to protect and secure vulnerable property near rivers and lakes and monitor water levels.

CITY OF GATINEAU

The city of Gatineau says municipal crews are prepared for rising water levels, pointing out areas most at risk of flooding this week.

In the Gatineau sector:

rue Jacques-Cartier Est;

the area between the highway and rue Moreau as well as rue Adélard and rue Jacques-Cartier Ouest;;

rue Riviera, rue Glaude, rue Saint-Patrice and rue Saint-Paul; and

boulevard Hurtubise Est and Ouest, rue Campeau and rue de Versailles.

In the Masson-Angers sector:

chemin du Fer-à-Cheval; and

rue du Ruiseeau

The city says water levels are rising slower than first anticipated. Gatineau officials say they've observed a rise of 16 cm on the Ottawa River and 6 cm on the Gatineau River. The city anticipates more than 1,000 properties could be touched by rising water and 254 buildings are at risk of flooding.

Nearly 40,000 sandbags are being made available for residents.

The city of Gatineau says that in addition, bulk bags, empty bags and ties will be available starting at 8 p.m. Monday.

Sandbags will be distributed Tuesday to the following sites:

Parc Louis-Roy on rue Louis-Roy

Intersection of rue Campeau and rue Hurtubise

Intersection of rue de Versaille and rue Hurtubise

Intersection of rue Saint-Sauveur and rue Saint-Denis

Municipal parking lot at parc La Baie

Parking lots of the Saint-Jean-de-Brébeuf community centre on rue Moreau

Chemin du Quai (the launching ramp).

CLARENCE-ROCKLAND

The city of Clarence-Rockland says it is making sandbags available on Voisine, Pago, and Wilson roads. Kits including bags, sand, shovels, a first aid kit, a tent for protection against elements, and relevant information, the city says.

"City staff will make regular rounds of these containers to ensure that there is no shortage of material. Residents in the affected areas are encouraged to take advantage of this equipment. No volunteers are required at this time," the city said in a news release Tuesday.

RIDEAU RIVER

Flooding along the Rideau River has already been observed this spring. In an update Tuesday, the Rideau Valley Conservation Authority said water levels are declining on the Rideau, except in upper watershed lakes.

"Unlike the Ottawa River Watershed, which is currently experiencing high water conditions, the water levels and flows in the Rideau Valley Watershed are declining and approaching seasonal levels in all waterways except for Bobs Lake and Christie Lake," the RVCA said. "These lakes are near capacity and although the water level increases are now almost stabilized, the water levels may still increase with any significant rain."

A flood warning remains in effect for properties around Bobs Lake and Christie Lake. A flood watch for properties around Big Rideau Lake has ended.