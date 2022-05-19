Water levels dropping in Minnedosa but more rain looms

Water levels are trending down in the Minnedosa area according to an update Thursday from the Minnedosa Minto-Odanah Emergency Measures Committee.

Water levels in the lake northeast of the town dropped by 7 centimetres overnight Wednesday. The news release also stated there was a, “noticeable drop,” in river water levels.

Officials are tempering their optimism, however, as Environment and Climate Change Canada has issued a Rainfall Warning as of 10 a.m. Thursday for the area west of Lake Manitoba, extending north into Riding Mountain National Park. The warning includes the town of Minnedosa, and the surrounding Rural Municipality of Minto-Odanah.

Areas covered by the warning are advised to expect 30 to 40 mm of rain by Friday morning.

In Minnedosa, crews will continue to reinforce areas of concern along the dike system and will continue to pump water to reclaim flooded areas. The news release said the town had scheduled a consultation with provincial officials on removing more logs to boost stream flow temporarily. Another purpose of the meeting was to develop a plan to cope with more water should forecasted rain materialize.

On Tuesday, Minnedosa officials declared a local state of emergency, and in response to rising water, several local schools switched to remote learning.

Volunteer crews have assisted with sandbagging in key areas, and more are required for operations planned for Thursday.

“I can’t tell you how many volunteers that have come out in all the five areas, it’s been an amazing turnout,” says Councillor Grant Butler, who himself was at the forefront of sandbagging efforts in various parts of the town.

A reception centre for people needing assistance has been set up at the Minnedosa District Arena, located at 19 Second Avenue Northwest. The centre runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and can be reached by phone at 204-867-3119 or after hours at 204-867-3119.

On Thursday, a spokesperson at the Emergency Operations Centre said there had been a few voluntary evacuations from properties in the area, but that no mandatory evacuation orders had been issued.

With files from CTV’s Cody Carter