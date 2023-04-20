Water levels in some N.B. communities to stay above flood stage for several days

New Brunswick's River Watch says water levels in the lower Saint John River will remain high, and above flood stage for several communities over the next few days.

Water levels hit flood stage in Hartland, Fredericton and Gagetown on Wednesday, and Thursday morning’s water levels indicate they are also now at that stage in Maugerville and Jemseg.

The latest five-day forecast indicates water levels will stay that high in Jemseg and Gagetown until at least Tuesday.

The River Watch also cautions water continues to rise in several communities, including:

Grand Lake

Sheffield-Lakeville Corner

Oak Point

Hampton

Quispamsis-Saint John

Officials say people living along the lower Saint John River should stay alert over the coming days.

The province says there have been no reports of dwellings or buildings impacted by flooding.

For farmer Charles Bridges, the water levels in the area are nothing new.

“I’m used to it, I guess. I grew up here, retired and come back,” said Bridges. “You just have to plan a bit ahead and move the bales for the low barn to a little higher barn.”

But for grandson Charles Gilbert, the wet weather means some extra work.

“We have to put everything away so it doesn’t float away, and just have to bring hay out for the horses. They have lots of water anyway,” said Gilbert. “The horses don’t seem to mind it. They usually go down to the river bank but the river came to them.”

ROAD CLOSURES

Officials are asking drivers to avoid any roads covered by water, follow road closure notices, and obey changes to speed limits as well as to watch for wildlife on roads.

Up-to-date road closures are available by calling 511 or checking online.

The province’s EMO is also reminding the public to beware of wildlife on roads due to flooding. Some animals will be seeking higher grounds as their natural environments are covered by water.

“It’s still over seven metres in Fredericton, which is obviously flood stage,” said N.B. EMO spokesperson Geoffrey Downey. “We haven’t seen any impacts of something happening to residents or a business, but we certainly have seen water over the roads and that is a concern."

RIVER WATCH REMINDERS

The province is reminding New Brunswickers to:

Consider moving belongings to higher ground if their property is near a waterway or is in an area that is prone to flooding.

Avoid the banks of waterways as they become dangerous this time of year.

Avoid boating, kayaking or other water activities this time of year as currents are strong and may carry debris. As well, people should stay away from the edge of the river while walking.

Read helpful tips, the latest forecasts and public advisories by visiting the River Watch website, or by following the Emergency Measures Organization on Twitter and Facebook.

Updates on information related to the potential for flooding or ice jams, including 24/7 emergency updates, is available online or by calling 511.

With files from CTV Altantic's Alyson Samson