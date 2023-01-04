Water levels rebounding on Mount Washington following drought

Visitors to Mount Washington on Vancouver Island will be happy to hear that water levels are trending towards normal levels following drought conditions in the area.

When the Mount Washington Alpine Resort first opened for the season on Dec. 9, not all of the ski runs were operating and guests had to be mindful of water conservation due to a lack of precipitation.

At the time, the resort brought in portable toilets to conserve water and asked that visitors bring their own drinking water and take shorter showers.

In an update on Jan. 4, the resort said water conservation efforts had been paying off.

"Even with increased visitors here at Mt. Washington during the busy holiday season, we are pleased to share that along with the precipitation received, our combined efforts to conserve water have made a difference," said the resort in an update Wednesday.

"The springs are currently overflowing, and the snowmaking reservoir is filling, which are indicators of a positive outcome over the coming months."

The resort still asks that people conserve water as much as possible, though it says more resort amenities and services will be opening back up.

Drinking water will once again be available at fountains at the ski hill, and most runs have opened for the season.

"All considerations big and small have an impact, and on behalf of Mount Washington Alpine Resort, we would like to thank everyone for doing your part and for your continued attention to the matter," reads the update.

Drought conditions plagued much of Vancouver Island in 2022, with unseasonably dry weather stretching through the summer and into the fall.