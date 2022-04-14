Water levels receding in Manitoba; Portage Diversion to stop operation: province
The province plans on discontinuing the use of the Portage Diversion this year as water levels recede.
Manitoba Transportation and Infrastructure's Hydrologic Forecast Centre said water levels continue to drop and the diversion will stop running Thursday.
The Red River Floodway has also been operating with lower water levels in Winnipeg according to the province and operation is expected to wrap up on Friday.
Even with water levels decreasing, the province is keeping an eye on the precipitation that has come from the blizzard.
The province said early results show 15 to 35 centimetres of snow has fallen in most of southern Manitoba, the Interlake and Parklands areas.
More snow is expected by Friday – roughly five to 15 centimetres.
The province said temperatures are set to stay around freezing until April 21, which will delay the melt and runoff.
"Flood forecasters will continue to monitor precipitation and collect data about snowfall amounts and will release an updated river forecast next week," the province said in a release.
