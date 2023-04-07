Water levels to rise this weekend on the Ottawa River

Water levels will begin to rise along the Ottawa River this weekend, as above-normal temperatures and recent precipitation cause levels and flows to increase through the region.

The Ottawa River Regulation Planning Board issued a statement on Friday afternoon, warning of rising water levels on the Ottawa River between Mattawa and the Montreal region. The rising water levels could create possible flooding in low-lying areas of the Ottawa River.

A Flood Watch has been issued for the Lower Ottawa River between Arnprior and Hawkesbury.

While water levels and flows along the main stem of the Ottawa River are near average for this time of year, the planning board warns water levels will begin to rise over the next few days as a result of the onset of the spring freshet period.

"With the snow pack being above normal for this time of year in several areas within the Ottawa River basin, flows and levels along the main stem of the Ottawa River are expected to rise above average values over the next few weeks," the Ottawa River Regulation Planning Board said.

The South Nation Conservation Authority warns of possible minor flooding in low-lying areas along the Lower Ottawa River between Arnprior and Hawkesbury.

The Ottawa River basin saw 15 to 50 mm of precipitation on Wednesday, and temperatures are expected to climb to 16 C on Monday and 21 C on Wednesday.

"With daytime temperatures above zero expected to continue over the next few days, runoff from recent precipitation will combine with the gradual snowmelt in the central and southern portions of the basin," the Ottawa River Regulation Planning Board said.

"Spring runoff into the Ottawa River should increase, causing levels to rise on the Ottawa River between Mattawa and the Montreal region starting this weekend."

The Ottawa River Regulation Planning Board says it is not possible to forecast peak flow conditions at this time, but above-normal temperatures or heavy rainfall over the next four to six weeks could increase the risk of the Ottawa River exceeding minor flooding.

"Depending on weather conditions to come, water levels could reach minor flooding levels over the next few weeks due to the high snowpack in several areas at the present time."

Rideau Valley Watershed

A flood warning remains in effect for sections of the Rideau Valley Watershed this weekend, and officials warn some low-lying areas near rivers, creeks and ditches could see flooding this weekend.

The Rideau Valley Conservation Authority says properties around the Rideau River, Bob's Lake, Christie Lake and Tay River could see flooding over the Easter weekend.

Water levels and flows are expected to increase or remain high on all waterways across the Rideau Valley Watershed, according to the conservation authority. Some specific areas of concern include:

Properties around Bob's Lake, Christie Lake and Tay River in the upper Rideau Valley Watershed

The Rideau River near Becketts Landing and Kemptville Creek, particularly in the areas around Hilly Lane, Rideau Glen Lake, Golf Course Lane, Barts Lane and Cedar Beach Lane

The Rideau River near Kars

Properties around smaller creeks and streams in the lower Rideau Valley Watershed

A flood watch is also in effect for the following areas:

Properties around Wolfe Lake and Big Rideau Lake

Properties along the Rideau River from Smiths Falls through Burritts Rapids

The Rideau River near Becketts Landing and Kemptville Creek, particularly the areas around Eligh Lane, Fennel Lane, Lannin Lane, Sheppard Lane, McGahey Lane, Sheilas Way and Harris Road

Low-lying properties (close to Rideau River) on Rideau River Lane and the community of Rideau Gardens.

Mississippi Valley Conservation Authority

The Mississippi Valley Conservation Authority has issued a flood watch for Dalhousie Lake.

Water levels are expected to increase 10 to 20 cm on Dalhousie Lake over the next few days.

"No significant flooding is expected in other areas of the watershed over the next three days."