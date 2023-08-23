Water main break affecting water pressure in the CBRM

The Cape Breton Regional Municipality says a significant water main break happened in the downtown Sydney area Wednesday morning.

The municipality says the break is causing low or no water pressure in parts of the downtown and as far as Whitney Pier.

The municipality says traffic detours are in place around the Wentworth Park area of George Street.

There’s no word on what caused the water main break.

