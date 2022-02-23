Water main break causes flooding on northeast Regina streets
CTV News Regina Video Journalist
Gareth Dillistone
Another water main break has caused flooding on multiple Regina streets Wednesday afternoon.
Residents on Halifax Street and 2nd Avenue North are dealing with large amounts of water.
As of 5:30 p.m. Wednesday afternoon crews were still on scene searching for the source.
It’s not known what caused the break, but a common reason is cold temperatures.
Regina is expecting another low close to minus 30 Wednesday night and Thursday morning.
