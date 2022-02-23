iHeartRadio

Water main break causes flooding on northeast Regina streets

A suspected water main break floods Halifax Street and 2nd Ave. North in Regina Wednesday afternoon. (GarethDillistone/CTVRegina)

Another water main break has caused flooding on multiple Regina streets Wednesday afternoon.

Residents on Halifax Street and 2nd Avenue North are dealing with large amounts of water.

As of 5:30 p.m. Wednesday afternoon crews were still on scene searching for the source.

It’s not known what caused the break, but a common reason is cold temperatures.

Regina is expecting another low close to minus 30 Wednesday night and Thursday morning.

